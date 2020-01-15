Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rises By 6.1%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,703,000 after acquiring an additional 149,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 82,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. 525,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,142. LivePerson has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

