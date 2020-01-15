Short Interest in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Increases By 6.9%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 903,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Loews by 74.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 267.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Loews by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 875,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68. Loews has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Loews will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

