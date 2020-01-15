Short Interest in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Declines By 5.7%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $580,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $320,930.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,685.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,135 shares of company stock worth $1,360,283. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 99.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.