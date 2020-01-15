Short Interest in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Drops By 6.5%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 203,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a return on equity of 49.87% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

