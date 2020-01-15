Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Declines By 6.3%

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 7,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.85. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Moleculin Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 676,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

