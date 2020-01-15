Short Interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Declines By 7.5%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,750,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 26,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NAK opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,251,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 876,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46,329 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 503.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

