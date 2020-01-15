Short Interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Drops By 5.6%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,036,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $238,814.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,777,673.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

