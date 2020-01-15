Short Interest in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Drops By 6.7%

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 395.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.32. 1,131,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.