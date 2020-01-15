Short Interest in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Rises By 6.2%

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ONE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Several research firms recently commented on ONE. ValuEngine cut shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,820,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 192,619 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

