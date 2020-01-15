Short Interest in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Drops By 6.1%

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 32.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6,620.0% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 43,030 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of ORRF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,767. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $251.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

