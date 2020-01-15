Short Interest in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expands By 7.1%

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 726,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. 61,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAHC. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.