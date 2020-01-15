Short Interest in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expands By 8.4%

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,830.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $152,365.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,121,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

PLT traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. 13,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,067. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $461.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.