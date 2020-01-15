Short Interest in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Rises By 6.8%

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $394,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 39.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLH shares. Craig Hallum lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Lion Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of RLH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 203,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,200. Red Lion Hotels has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

