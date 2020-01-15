Short Interest in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Drops By 6.9%

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 688,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RENN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 57,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Renren has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Renren will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

