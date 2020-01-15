Short Interest in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Rises By 8.3%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RVP stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,111 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.46% of Retractable Technologies worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

