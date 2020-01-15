Short Interest in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Declines By 6.4%

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 333,500 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 85,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.77 million, a PE ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 0.88. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.99%.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

