Short Interest in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Drops By 6.5%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,204. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $438.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506,747 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.