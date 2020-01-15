Short Interest in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Increases By 7.5%

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.6 days. Approximately 33.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

