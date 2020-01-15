Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expands By 6.4%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 634,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised SAP to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.73.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.40. 491,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,453. SAP has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average of $128.51.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 1,283.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 318.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth about $2,202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SAP by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.