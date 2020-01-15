Short Interest in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Increases By 6.7%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of MCRB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. 221,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $217.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

