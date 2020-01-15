Short Interest in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Decreases By 6.7%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.02. 1,253,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,382. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.08. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $125.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

