Short Interest in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Grows By 7.2%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

In related news, CEO Jeff Dyke sold 6,924 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $109,606.92. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,290 shares of company stock worth $1,137,417. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. 305,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.