Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Increases By 7.0%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

