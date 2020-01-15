Short Interest in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expands By 6.2%

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 13,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TEGNA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,872,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 249,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard General L.P. bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,378,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

