Short Interest in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Decreases By 6.7%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 9,270,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. 46,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

