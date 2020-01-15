Short Interest in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rises By 8.7%

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,186. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

