Short Interest in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rises By 6.0%

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

