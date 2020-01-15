Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Rises By 6.7%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.08. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

TACT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

