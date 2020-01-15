Short Interest in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Declines By 6.3%

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Currently, 34.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. 5,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,053.33 and a beta of 1.71. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,563,702.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $298,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock worth $956,497. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,603,000 after buying an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.1% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,065,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 165.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 414,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

