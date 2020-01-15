Short Interest in Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Decreases By 7.4%

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 54,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

USIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Usio stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 152,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.89% of Usio as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 46.12% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

