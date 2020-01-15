Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Decreases By 6.3%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 333,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 403,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGY remained flat at $$2.52 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%.

EGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Finally, GMP Securities initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

