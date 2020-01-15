Short Interest in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rises By 6.9%

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 402,900 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $79.24 and a 1-year high of $130.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

