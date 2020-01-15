Short Interest in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Grows By 9.1%

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 10,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at $216,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95,816 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 440,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

