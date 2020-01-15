Short Interest in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Increases By 7.9%

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 9,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Vistra Energy has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,133.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. Also, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $317,072.40. Insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.