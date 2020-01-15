Short Interest in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Drops By 6.2%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 10,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VSLR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 22,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,846. Vivint Solar has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

In other news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 23,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $164,878.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,808.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $637,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,205 shares of company stock worth $5,799,222. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

