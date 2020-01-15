Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Grows By 8.8%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $533.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VYGR. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 643.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 185,582 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

