Short Interest in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Declines By 7.7%

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:GWW traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.27. 226,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,326. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.65 and a 200 day moving average of $300.76. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in W W Grainger by 18,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.75.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.