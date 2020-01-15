Short Interest in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Declines By 7.2%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE WTI opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $721.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.03. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.