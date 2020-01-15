Short Interest in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Declines By 5.6%

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 638,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 326,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,472,000 after purchasing an additional 145,829 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 750,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.63.
NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $248.07 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $163.62 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.63 and a 200-day moving average of $220.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.65.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.