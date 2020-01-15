Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

