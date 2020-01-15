Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 275.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

