Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 5,403 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $70.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.