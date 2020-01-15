SIBCoin (SIB) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $567,409.00 and $2,617.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,747.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.01872010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.03736039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00651889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00754472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00084713 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00024414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00601681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,138,628 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

