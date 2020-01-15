Signals Network Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (SGN)

Signals Network (CURRENCY:SGN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Signals Network has a total market capitalization of $89,051.00 and $13.00 worth of Signals Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signals Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. In the last seven days, Signals Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Signals Network Profile

Signals Network launched on February 26th, 2018. Signals Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,138,749 tokens. Signals Network’s official website is signals.network. The Reddit community for Signals Network is /r/SignalsNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signals Network’s official Twitter account is @signals_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Signals Network is blog.signals.network.

Buying and Selling Signals Network

Signals Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signals Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signals Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signals Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

