Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,359 shares during the period. Signature Bank accounts for 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.29% of Signature Bank worth $95,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.32. 343,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,899. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.13.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.