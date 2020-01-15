Silent Notary (SNTR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47,530.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit and DDEX. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $223,514.00 and $47,530.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit, DDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

