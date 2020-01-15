Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. Silgan has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Silgan’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Silgan by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

