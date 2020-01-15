Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.86 ($87.04).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAF shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

FRA WAF opened at €87.64 ($101.91) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a one year high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.51.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

