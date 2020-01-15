Silverway Reaches 1-Day Volume of $383,813.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $39.44 million and $383,813.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,747.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.03736039 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001612 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00621035 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

