SimpliFi Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after acquiring an additional 509,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

